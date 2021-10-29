The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County continues to decrease significantly and local hospital officials are hoping the latest surge of the pandemic may be ending.
The Texas Department of State Health Services recorded another spike in the number of deaths attributed to the virus in Hunt County this week.
Hunt Regional CEO Richard Carter provided a Friday afternoon status on COVID-19 cases at the Hunt Regional Medical Center.
“Today we maintain a total patient census of 133 plus an additional six babies,” Carter said. “Our COVID+ census is also steady with 13 patients. However, the great news is none of the COVID+ patients are in the ICU or on ventilators. Our ICU census is down to 13 which means we have no double occupancy in these patient rooms.The overflow patient care area in our Post Anesthesia Care Unit has six patients today.”
Carter said inpatient surgery, which reopened Tuesday, is going well.
“Of course the news of greatest interest is that Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce is open and operations are back to normal,” Carter said. “We did have a slight hiccup with CT scans as a power outage shut the machine down briefly, but it was back up before the end of the day and Kim Saenz, the director of this facility, reports everything is running smoothly. Again, I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of the Commerce area community for your support during this COVID surge. Please join me in giving thanks that this pandemic is apparently coming to a close and pray that we continue to experience a decrease in COVID infections.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 115 active COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, 15 less than Tuesday, and 148 less than Oct. 12.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 296 deaths attributed to COVID-19, six more than Tuesday. The county has recorded 115 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.