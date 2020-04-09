he Hunt County Commissioners Court met in an emergency session Thursday afternoon, to approve the formation of a COVID-19 response team.
The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution entering into a staffing agreement contract with STAT Medical Management for a response team to provide temporary personnel and support for the Hunt County Health Department for COVID-19 investigations, quarantines and related matters.
“We are forming a COVID-19 task force,” said Hunt County Homeland Security/Emergency Management Director Richard Hill, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department.
Hill added that there is no immediate need to implement the team.
“We will have that in place in case we have a surge,” Hill said. “Right now we have 15 confirmed cases and four recoveries.”
As of the latest report issued by the Hunt County Health Department Thursday, there had been 540 people tested for COVID-19 in the county, with 458 negative results. The totals did not include anyone who may have traveled to other counties to receive a test.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of press time Thursday, 106,134 people had been tested statewide, with 10,230 people having been confirmed with the virus, and 199 fatalities.
The state agency indicated there were 1,439 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized In Texas Thursday, with 1,101 recoveries.
