Hunt County has been chosen to receive $32,182 to supplement food and shelter programs and $45,882 FY 2019-20 CARES funding in the county. The local EFSP is seeking agencies to apply for these funds.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of the Salvation Army, the United Way of Hunt County, the American Red Cross, Hunt County Shared Ministries, Greenville Housing Authority, Carevide, and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services will determine how the funds awarded to Hunt County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1. be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2. be eligible to receive Federal funds 3. have an accounting system, 4. practice nondiscrimination, 5. have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6. if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Hunt County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds in Phase 36 with The Salvation Army, Community Seeds and Hunt County Shared Ministries. During that period there were 292 individuals/families assisted; 112 with rent; 175 with utilities and five with other shelter through these agencies.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program and CARES funds must contact Berniece Brown at 903-455-5958 for an application. The deadline for applications to be returned is May 18.
