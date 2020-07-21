Hunt County returned from the weekend lull of COVID-19 reports with another significant increase in confirmed cases of the virus.
But a closer look during the past week continues to indicate the local overall statistics are improving.
Hunt County added 53 COVID-19 cases Monday night, and that’s the not so good news.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included 25 patients from the Greenville ZIP Codes, 14 from Quinlan, six from Caddo Mills, three each fem Celeste and Royse City and one each from Commerce and Lone Oak.
One of the newest cases was reported hospitalized and the remainder were said to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 898 total positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning, which represents an increase of 130 cases since the report issued the morning of July 14.
The numbers included 437 current cases, 72 fewer than the week before, with 425 patients recovering at home, 69 fewer than on the morning of July 14.
Twelve people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Tuesday morning, three less than one week earlier.
A total of 453 people had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday morning, nine more than Saturday and 202 more than on the morning of July 10.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated that probable cases are not included in the case numbers.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 4,965 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 422 more than one week earlier.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
