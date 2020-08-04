Following the weekend lull due to the the health department being closed, Hunt County recorded 48 more COVID-19 cases Monday night, but is also reporting dozens more recoveries.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 31 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, six from Caddo Mills, three from Commerce, two each from Quinlan, Celeste and Wolfe City and one each from Campbell and Lone Oak.
Three of the individuals were reported hospitalized, with the rest reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had 1,105 total positive cases, with 695 recoveries, 34 more than what was reported Saturday. The statistics included 402 current cases. A total of 387 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 15 patients hospitalized.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 20 fatalities in Hunt County as of Saturday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,531people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 152 more than had been reported Monday.
Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
