After the weekend lull in reporting due to health departments being closed. Hunt County reported 40 more COVID-19 cases Monday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted a preliminary investigation and determined the most recent cases included 27 in the Greenville ZIP Codes, four from Quinlan, two from Commerce and one each from Campbell, Celeste, Lone Oak and Royse City.
Hunt County had 985 total positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning, an increase of 98 from one week earlier.
The numbers included 427 current cases and increase of 29 people from the Saturday morning report, with 413 patients recovering at home and with 14 people reported to be in the hospital with the virus.
A total of 550 people had recovered from the virus as of Tuesday morning, five more than Saturday’s report.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,205 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Tuesday morning, 17 more than had been reported Monday.
