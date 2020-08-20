Hunt County has experienced another COVID-19 surge, recording 31 new confirmed cases of Wednesday night and at least one more death connected to the virus.
The latest numbers are not attributed to a backlog of cases reported in other counties and Hunt County’s positivity rating is now exceeding 19 percent.
COVID-19 testing is continuing in Commerce this week.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 25 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, three from Quinlan, two from Commerce and one from Caddo Mills.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report issued this morning indicated the county had 1,336 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,151 recoveries, 29 more than Wednesday. There were 175 current cases, four fewer than the day before. A total of 159 cases were recovering at home and 16 were recovering in the hospital.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting a total of 7,160 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Hunt County as of Thursday morning, which would result in a positivity rating of 19.21 percent.
Ten people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, one motor than was reported Wednesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, reports 23 fatalities in Hunt County as of today, two more than on Wednesday.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported this week that several commercial laboratories had submitted backlogs of test results to the state agency this week, which has resulted in statewide confirmed case counts and some county case counts now including some older cases.
Hunt Coutnty Health Department Director Richard Hill said that the latest numbers in Hunt County do not include any from the backlogs which have been reported in other counties.
“Not as of yet,” Hill said. “We have not had any large numbers come to us as a backlog.”
Walk-up COVID-19 testing is being offered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today and Saturday on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, 2501 State Highway 50. The testing is being provided by the university, Hunt County, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, is being performed at no cost and is open to all, with no residential or symptom requirements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.