Hunt County added 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 16 from the Greenville ZIP Codes, six from Quinlan and one each from Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,227 total positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 821 recoveries. The statistics included 397 current cases. A total of 377 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized.
Nine people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, however, still reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Wednesday.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 6,378 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Wednesday morning, 187 more than had been reported Tuesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley St. in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley St. in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
