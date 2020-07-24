Hunt County added 16 more COVID-19 cases Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the newest cases included 13 patients from the Greenville ZIP Codes and one each from Caddo Mills, Quinlan and Lone Oak.
All of the patients were reported to be resting at home.
Hunt County had 937 total positive cases of the virus as of Friday morning.
The numbers included 408 current cases, with 396 patients recovering at home.
Twelve people were reported to be in the hospital with the virus Friday morning.
A total of 521 people had recovered from the virus as of Friday morning.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19 as of Friday.
The information released by the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated that probable cases are not included in the case numbers.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,101 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 53 more than Thursday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
