UPDATE 9:45 a.m.: The statistics from the county's daily COVID-19 update have been included in the story.
Hunt County added 12 more confirmed COVID-19 cases late Wednesday night, along with its sixth death connected to the disease. Three more people have been hospitalized, two of them directly related to COVID-19.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the most recent cases included one Greenville residents; a female age 0-17, a male age 65-plus, two males age 50-64, two females age 50-64, and a male age 18-30, as well as a male age 31-49 from Royse City, a female age 0-17 from Caddo Mills, a female age 50-64 from Lone Oak, a male age 50-64 from Celeste, and a female age 18-30 from Commerce. All of the latest cases are reported to be recovering at home with the exception of the patient from Celeste, who is hospitalized.
In addition, among earlier reported cases, a female age 31-49 from Greenville and a female age 0-17 from Caddo Mills were also hospitalized overnight. The patient from Caddo Mills is not related to COVID-19 complications but Stovall’s office said she will be counted as a “hospitalized patient with COVID-19” until recovery or discharge.
An earlier case, a female age 65-plus from Greenville, has reportedly died due to COVID-19 and is the sixth death connected to the virus in Hunt County.
Stovall’s office reported this morning that the county had recorded 342 positive COVID-19 cases with 105 recoveries. A total of 231 cases were considered as active, with 214 of the patients reported recovering at home and 17patients remaining in the hospital.
