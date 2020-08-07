Hunt County recorded 11 more COVID-19 cases Thursday night.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases were all from from the Greenville ZIP Code 75401and all were recovering at home.
Hunt County had reported 1,147 total positive cases as of Friday, with 735 recoveries. The statistics included 404 current cases. A total of 384 of the patients were reported recovering at home, with 20 patients hospitalized.
Eight people from Hunt County had reportedly died of COVID-19, although the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 fatalities in Hunt County as of Friday morning.
County officials have explained the difference is based on a recent change in the way the state calculates COVID- 19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information which has not yet been provided to Hunt County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 5,798 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Hunt County as of Friday morning, 56 more than had been reported Wednesday.
• Additional information on the Hunt County COVID-19 cases is available online on the Hunt County web site at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
• Additional information on the numbers of cases and tests performed in counties across Texas is available at the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83
• The state agency lists three locations in Hunt County which provide COVID-19 testing. Depending on the office, deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance may apply and a physician referral may be required. The outlets include CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-455-1010; Quest Diagnostics, 4101 Wesley Street in Greenville, 903-454-491; and Baylor Scott & White, 4400 Interstate 30 in Greenville, 903-259-3128.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.