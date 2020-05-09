The number of individuals in Hunt County confirmed to be carrying the COVID-19 virus rose by eight in the past week.
Rockwall County is reporting additional confirmed cases at a local long term care facility.
According to the official daily report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall, there were 55 total confirmed cases of the virusin Hunt County as of Saturday morning, up from 47 from Monday. Of those, 32 people were said to have recovered and 20 individuals were listed as current cases, all of whom were reported recovering at home.
Three people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a total of 1,062 people had been tested in Hunt County as of Saturday
The Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management, meanwhile, was reporting a total of 112 confirmed cases in the county as of Saturday morning, with 56 recoveries and four deaths, all at the Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall. Three more tests results at the facility came in positive Saturday, according to Rockwall County Emergency Management Coordinator Barbara Neville.
“Two cases are residents, and one case is a staff member,” Neville said. “To date, there are a total of 52 COVID-19 cases, 32 residents including the four fatalities, and 20 staff. Eleven residents and 14 staff members now meet the CDC definition of recovered. Broadmoor continues to work closely with the local health authority, the County Judge, and the Office of Emergency Management.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.