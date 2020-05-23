Almost 400 people Hunt County have been tested for the COVID-19 virus in the past week, with another free testing site scheduled in Commerce Wednesday.
After four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hunt County Friday evening, Saturday saw no new cases with two more people reportedly having recovered.
The daily report from the office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported there were 72 total confirmed cases of the virus in the county as of Saturday morning, an increase of nine cases in the past week.
Of those, 47 people were said to have recovered, while 21 individuals were current cases, 20 of whom were reported recovering at home and one in the hospital.
Four people were reported to have died in Hunt County due to COVID-19 as of Saturday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) was reporting Saturday that there had been 1,923 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County, 389 more than at the same point one week earlier.
A free COVID-19 testing site is scheduled next Wednesday, May 27 at the Commerce Fire Department, 1103 Sycamore Street, starting at 9 a.m. and those taking the test will be screened before the process begins to determine if they are showing symptoms of the virus. Appointments are required and can be scheduled starting on Monday by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.