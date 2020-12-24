Hundreds of local veterans were remembered this Christmas during a special ceremony at a Greenville cemetery.
Saturday’s Wreaths Across America program paid tribute to each branch of the United States Armed Services, with recognition given to one fallen Marine.
East Mount Cemetery hosted the event, believed to be the first-ever conducted in Greenville, although other nearby communities have hosted ceremonies in years past. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization with a mission of remembering, honoring and teaching and was expected to conduct more than 1,600 similar events Saturday on National Wreaths Across America Day.
John Turner with the Disabled American Veterans Post in Greenville was one of the presenters for the event, noting 365 graves were to receive wreaths at East Mount, with each wreath paid for via individual donations through the national organization.
Saturday’s event was dedicated toward United States Marine Sgt. Trevor Lindquist, son of a Gold Star Mother, who suffered from PTSD which resulted in his death.
David Gish was the guest speaker for the ceremony, explaining how each veteran comes away with scars from their service.
“They tell you they would go through hell on earth again if it meant protecting our valuable way of life,” Gish said.
The event also included patriotic music, the playing of bagpipes by Jim Dial and Frank Barber and the playing of Taps by Gene Pilgrim.
One wreath was presented to a member of each Armed Service branch, while guests attending the service were invited to join with volunteers from the Greenville High School NJROTC to lay wreaths at the designated graves inside the cemetery.
