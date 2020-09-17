Hundreds of riders are expected in downtown Greenville on Saturday to participate in the 24th annual Cotton Patch Classic bicycle tour, hosted by the Noon Rotary Club of Greenville.
Donaghe Buick GMC is the title sponsor for the event, along with the city of Greenville.
A total of 400 cyclists have signed on for the event and will be participating among six routes, ranging from 12 to 74 miles, across the southern end of Hunt County, along with two gravel-bed routes in the northern end of the county. Eight rest stops are also established along the courses.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club has been affiliated with the Cotton Patch Challenge from the start, beginning as an idea by the Greenville Area Social Pedalists (GASP) biking club to raise funds for youth programs in the area.
Proceeds from the bike ride go toward Rotary Club youth programs in Hunt County.
Changes have been implemented to the event, to comply with requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check-in Saturday will be non-touch. Each registration receipt will have a QR code that will be scanned at the check-in point.
Face masks are requested for all riders before the ride starts and at rest stops.
Additional information about the Cotton Patch Challenge is available online at https://cottonpatchchallenge.com.
