Early voting in Hunt County got off to a strong start Monday for the July 14 political party runoff elections.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez reported 477 people voted in person Monday, with 443 ballots by mail received and one Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), which allows service members, their eligible family members and overseas citizens to vote absentee.
The votes included 651 Republican ballots and 270 Democrats.
By comparison, on the first day of early voting for the primaries, 571 Republicans and 66 Democrats cast votes.
The runoffs were postponed from the previously scheduled May 26 date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican voters are making final decisions for candidates running for state representative, Hunt County attorney, one Hunt County commissioner and two county constables.
Democrats are choosing nominees for U.S. senator and railroad commissioner.
Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled until July 10, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St. in Greenville. There will be no early voting on Friday because of the Independence Day holiday. Thursday is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
• The race for the Republican Party nomination for Texas House of Representatives District 2 is between incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Bryan Slaton of Royse City. The winner will face Democrat Bill Brannon of Como in November.
• In the race for Hunt County Attorney, Scott Cornuaud and G. Calvin Grogan are vying for the post being vacated by current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
• Incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1 Eric Evans is facing Mark Hutchins for the office, which also did not have any Democratic Party opposition.
• The GOP nomination in the race for the office of Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 is between Sandra Linson-Bell and Richy Valenzuela. The winner of the runoff will face Glenn Stone, who was unopposed in seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the position, in November.
• The Republican Party runoff race for Constable Precinct 3 is between Joel Gibson and Wade Sheets.
•The race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States senator is between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West.
• The two Democratic Party candidates still in the running for the position of railroad commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
