The Hunt County Commissioners Court has extended the county’s COVID-19 resolution, as more than additional 300 Hunt County residents were reported fully vaccinated against the virus during the past week.
At least 5,292 Hunt County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the last report issued by the Hunt County Health Department on Feb. 12.
The resolution, which calls for the Hunt County Courthouse to be closed to the public except by appointment, was scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Tuesday.
The commissioners, during Tuesday’s regular session, voted unanimously to extend the measure.
“This is the same resolution as during the past six meetings. It just has different dates,” said County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray.
The new resolution will be in place through midnight, March 9.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that there had been 138 deaths in Hunt County attributed to COVID-19, two more than what had been counted one week earlier.
A total of of 77,390 tests for the virus had been performed in the county, an increase of 1,114 tests during the past week.
State officials were reporting that 6,846 Hunt County residents had received the first dose of the vaccine as of press time Wednesday, an increase of 365 people in the past week. Another 3,802 people were reportedly fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, 305 more than was reported seven days earlier.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
Hunt Regional Healthcare is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
