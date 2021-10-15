Local hospitals are continuing to see a reduction patient hospitalizations, both due to COVID-19 and otherwise.
State health officials, however, note there has been another increase in COVID-19 deaths in Hunt County.
Richard Carter, CEO of Hunt Regional Healthcare, offered an update Friday afternoon on the status at the Greenville facility.
“The total patient census at Hunt Regional Medical Center is 167 today, a decrease from 170 reported last Tuesday,” Carter said. “Currently there are 35 COVID+ patients in the hospital. Eight of these are in the ICU and six of those are on ventilators. There are a total of 21 patients in ICU.”
There are also positive indicators in term of testing for COVID-19.
“Not only are requests for COVID testing going down, but the percentage of those testing positive is also decreasing,” Carter said. Yesterday 139 tests were administered with seven testing positive. As a reminder – we have closed COVID testing in the tent outside the Emergency Department at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Those seeking testing are being directed to our nearest Lab Solutions office which is in the Greenville Physician’s Building, just west of the hospital on Joe Ramsey Boulevard.”
An upcoming reduction in staffing remains a concern.
“Demobilization of state supplied staffing will begin on Nov. 1 with a 20% weekly reduction, or about six state supplied staff per week,” Carter said. “The final state supplied staffing will exit Hunt Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4. “I am encouraged by these totals, but remain cautious as patient volumes have historically increased over the weekends. I’m anxious to see what next Monday and Tuesday brings.”
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 279 deaths attributed to COVID-19, five more than on Tuesday. The county has recorded 98 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Friday morning.
The state agency indicated there were 247 active cases in the county Friday, 16 less than Tuesday and 43 less than Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.