The total number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in North Texas has reached its highest level so far, with the local hospital system running short of space due to the recent surge.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles said that as of Tuesday, the percentage of hospitalized patients with confirmed cases of COVID reached 28.32% in the surrounding 19 county region.
The COVID hospital caseload “broke the previous volume of 27.75% set on Jan. 11, 2021,” Boles said Thursday afternoon. “In Hunt County, that number is 30.91% as of Wednesday … with 51 COVID inpatients at Hunt Regional Medical Center.”
Of those patients, 15 were reported to be in the ICU, with seven on ventilators.
“We have a total of 180 inpatients today and a total of 25 patients in the ICU,” Boles said. “Eighteen patients in our 16-bed ICU are currently in ‘double occupancy’ rooms.”
Boles said the hospital district is also dealing with a continued demand for COVID-19 and flu testing.
“So far during the month of January more than 7,000 COVID tests have been performed at our Lab Solutions facilities with a 41% positivity rate,” Boles said.
“The surge has depleted our supply of rapid tests, and flu tests are also in short supply. During the past 24 hours our three emergency departments have seen a total of 232 patients with 102 of these suspected of being COVID positive. At this moment there are 26 patients holding in the Greenville ER and two at the Quinlan ER waiting on inpatient beds. Fifteen of these are COVID positive.”
Boles said there is a small amount of available space at the Hunt Regional Medical Center, which had been earmarked for future Cath Lab expansion.
“This space is in the process of being retrofitted to accommodate patients,” Boles said. “Our plan today is to have this space available by the end of next week. COVID patients, being admitted through the Greenville Emergency Department, can be held more comfortably in this area until a private patient room is available. The space will accommodate six patients.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Jan. 14 it was removing the estimates of active and recovered COVID-19 cases because of the difficulty of assigning them to a specific year.
The state agency reported that as of Thursday afternoon, there has been 9,820 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, along with 4,095 probable cases.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 323 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Monday and eight more than had been reported Dec. 17.
* Hunt Regional Healthcare is presenting COVID testing at Lab Solutions, 4501 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. Those needing to schedule can access https://calendly.com/huntregional/greenville-lab-solutions-covid-testing. A list of area COVID testing locations is also available at huntregional.org.
• A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 4311 Wesley Street Suite B (inside Carevide Women’s Center). All brands are available and boosters for those who are eligible.
Appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event.
