Local hospital officials have found themselves in something of a “Catch 22” situation as they attempt to organize a large scale COVID-19 vaccination event.
Lisa Hill, the Director of the Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for Hunt Regional Healthcare, told the Herald-Banner of the obstacles the agency is facing.
“We are trying to organize a large scale vaccine event, in conjunction with (County) Judge Bobby Stovall and Homeland Security,” Hill said. “The issue is that we cannot request the vaccine until we are prepared to provide the vaccine to a very large group and we can't organize the event until we know we are getting the vaccine.”
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted last week to designate $50,000 in contingency funding toward the effort.
As of press time Tuesday the Herald-Banner had not received any additional announcements of COVID-19 vaccines arriving or being scheduled for distribution.
“In the meantime, we may be getting smaller doses of the vaccine that we will get out to the public as quickly as possible,” Hill said. “We are working on an online appointment scheduling system.”
Hill said she hopes to have additional information Wednesday.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at multiple offices in the North Texas area. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
Hunt County had not yet released a COVID-19 update as of press time Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county had 4,557 cumulative confirmed cases, with 101 deaths attributed to the virus, 671 active cases and 3,785 recoveries reported.
As of Friday, the state showed 97 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents. The divergence is due to the way the state calculates COVID-19 deaths, which in part uses death certificate information not yet available to the county. The number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 97 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 51 as of Friday.
The most recent report from the Hunt County Health Department also indicated the county had 4,635 COVID-19 cases.
