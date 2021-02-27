Although the number of Hunt County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 continues to rise, many of the other statistics concerning the virus are also showing significant improvement, with more than 7,000 residents having received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting Friday that 141 deaths in Hunt County have been attributed to COVID-19, four more than had been reported one week earlier.
A total of of 78,509 tests for the virus had been performed in the county, an increase of 1,693 tests in one week.
State officials were reporting 7,063 Hunt County residents had received the first dose of the vaccine as of press time Friday, 458 more than had been reported on Feb. 19. Another 4,689 people were reportedly fully vaccinated as of Friday, representing an increase of 1,142 more shots in one week.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Updates on the status of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od
This past week, Hunt Regional Healthcare reported the email link it was sending to those on its COVID-19 vaccine waiting list was being shared with people who are not on the list.
Therefore, the agency reminded those who had signed up the vaccine to not share the link or risk losing their appointment to receive the vaccine. Those wanting to sign up for the waiting list can do so online at https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A
