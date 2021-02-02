Hunt County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases Friday night, as well as another death connected to the virus, while the numbers of those recovering from COVID-19 remains unchanged.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is urging residents to sign up for a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported that with the newest cases from the Hunt County Health Department on Wednesday and Thursday, the county’s total cumulative cases had risen to 4,988, an increase of 266 cases in one week.
All of the newest patients were reported to be isolating at home.
The most recent death reported was a male, 31-49, from Greenville, who was first listed with the virus on Dec. 29-30 and at that time was reported to be recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, released Saturday morning, indicated there had been 3,785 recoveries from the virus, a statistic unchanged for more than two weeks.
Of the 1,058 current cases, 1,000 of the patients were recovering at home and 58 were reported in the Hunt Regional Medical Center hospital.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at various offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
The Hunt Regional Medical Center is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/.wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
The hospital was planning to administer 640 vaccine doses Friday, with more than 5,000 people on the waiting list. The hospital is attempting to schedule a vaccine event every week.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is no longer accepting phone calls for those wanting to be added to the list.
The number of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials. As of press time Monday, the state showed 126 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents, five more than was reported Saturday.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 106 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm remained at 55 as of Saturday.
