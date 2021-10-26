The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled today to again hear from local hospital officials regarding federal grant funding to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the number of active cases continues to fall significantly, the number of deaths attributed to the virus is still rising.
The commissioners are set to meet with Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter regarding an additional request for American Rescue Plan funding. The meeting is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners pledged in August to provide $1 million dollars from the federal funds, after Carter said the staffing situation was critical at the Hunt Regional Healthcare Center.
At the time, the hospital was overflowing with patients due to a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases, while the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce was closed and staff members were transferred to the Greenville facility to deal with the surge.
While the Greenville hospital remains full, the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks, enough to where the Commerce ER is scheduled to reopen Thursday morning.
In the meantime, Hunt Regional Healthcare, like many agencies in Texas, recruited “traveler nurses” to help assist with the local staff. Carter said the supply and demand resulted in a premium in pay for the individuals.
During an Oct. 15 update, Carter said, “The demobilization of state supplied staffing will begin on Nov. 1 with a 20% weekly reduction, or about six state supplied staff per week.”
The final state supplied staffing will exit Hunt Regional Medical Center on Dec. 4.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated there were 171 active COVID-19 cases in the Hunt County, 52 less than Oct. 18, and 92 less than Oct. 12.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 288 deaths attributed to COVID-19, five more than on Friday. The county has recorded 107 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8. The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday afternoon.
