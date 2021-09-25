The pace of new COVID-19 cases in Hunt County is slowing, although still more deaths have been attributed to the virus this week.
Hospital officials in Greenville say that while overall patient counts are declining, the number of serious cases — those patients on ventilators — remains steady, with a shortage of available oxygen looming.
Hunt Regional Healthcare also declined to provide any additional comment in response to a baseless claim made by a state senator this week, alleging hospitals were to blame for being overwhelmed during the current COVID-19 surge.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter presented the latest update Friday concerning the status of the patient status at local hospitals, stressing again, as he has many times previously, that all of the patients in the Greenville facility had not been vaccinated against the virus.
“Today Hunt Regional Medical Center has a total patient census of 195 with 64 of these patients COVID+,” Carter said. “None are vaccinated. Our ICU has 28 total patients with 18 COVID+ and 8 on ventilators. Twenty-two patients in the Greenville ER are waiting for available inpatient beds and our Emergency Medical Center in Quinlan has two patients holding for inpatient beds.”
Senator Bob Hall issued a notice Tuesday, claiming nursing shortages at the state’s hospitals were “self-inflicted” and “caused in part by hospitals demanding that all nurses and other medical professionals be vaccinated or fired.”
When contacted by the Herald-Banner for a response, Hunt Regional Healthcare Vice President of Quality Emily Sundeen said Hall’s accusations were false.
“Per Executive Order GA- 38, ‘Governmental bodies may not compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,’” Sundeen said. “As a political subdivision of the state of Texas, we cannot mandate the COVID vaccine to employees."
Hall has continued to raise similar allegations in more recent posts, although the administration of the local hospital district indicated they would not be issuing any additional comments concerning the issue.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 242 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday, five more than on Tuesday, 11 more than on Sept. 17 and 39 more than on Sept. 3. The county has recorded 61 COVID-19 deaths since the most recent surge was reported Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Thursday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 7,853 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, 42 more than Wednesday, with 2,097 probable cases, 28 more than on Tuesday.
There were 448 active cases in the county as of Friday, 132 fewer than on Wednesday.
Despite the reduction in the number of overall cases, Carter said there has been no reduction in the statistics concerning the most serious patients, those dependent on ventilators with a new and potentially dangerous issue pending.
“A current area of concern is a depletion of the supply of oxygen for patients,” Carter said. “We are working with all vendors in our area to maintain our oxygen supply, but there is nationwide shortage.”
Carter also said that requests for testing for the virus remains high.
“Lab services at our Lab Solutions office in the Greenville Physicians Building are being redirected to Hunt Regional Open Imaging in Greenville,” Carter said. “Lab Solutions will only be doing COVID testing at this time. COVID testing can also be done at our Urgent Care Center and at local CVS and WalMart pharmacies.”
• A list of all locations in Hunt County with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
