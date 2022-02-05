Hunt County continued to see multiple deaths attributed to COVID-19 to start February, although local hospital officials say the total numbers of patients with the virus are declining, even as they dealt with the icy weather.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles, in his weekly COVID-19 update, said this past week has seen a continuing decline in the total percentage of Hunt County patients with COVID.
“On Jan. 26, the total for Hunt County was 36.13%,” Boles said Thursday afternoon. “As of yesterday, that number has declined to 25.71%. In our 19 county Trauma Service Advisory area, the percentage of the (patient) population with COVID dropped from 26.54% to 23.68%.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) was reporting that as of Thursday afternoon, there had been an increase of 461 confirmed cases in one week’s time. Hunt County had recorded a total of 332 deaths attributed to COVID-19, eight more than on Jan. 29.
Boles said there has also been a decline in the number of emergency room visits in Hunt Regional’s three centers.
“There were 168 total visits on Jan. 26 and 96 total visits on Feb. 2,” Boles said. “However, our overall inpatient census at Hunt Regional Medical Center has not yet seen a reduction. Today we have a total of 160 inpatients. Forty-five of these patients are COVID positive. There are nine COVID positive patients in the ICU with five of these on ventilators. We have a total of 24 patients in our 16-bed ICU. This is up slightly from a week ago.”
Boles said the hospital has had to fill multiple areas of the Greenville hospital in an effort to deal with the ice and snow on the ground.
“With the inclement weather today, we have set up sleeping areas in our boardroom, conference rooms, and the space currently being prepared for inpatient care,” he said. “Our nursing and other clinical staff are remaining at Hunt Regional Medical Center around the clock so that we have sufficient staffing to care for our patients. I would also like to recognize our Facilities Management staff for keeping our parking lots and sidewalks sanded and salted, our Materials Management department for keeping needed supplies delivered to our emergency centers in Commerce and Quinlan, our Food Services department for keeping the staff nourished around the clock, as well as our patients, and the on-call medical staff who have stayed in nearby hotels in case they are needed in an emergency. Hopefully, this weather event will be short lived and the number of COVID cases will continue to decline.”
