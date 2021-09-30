Hospital officials in Hunt County continue to see decreases in the number COVID-19 patients treated locally, as they work to help provide booster shots of the vaccine against the virus
Hunt Regional CEO Richard Carter provided an update Tuesday on the status of the patient counts at the local hospitals, which included declines in the total number of COVID-positive patients and the number of patients on ventilators.
“We are also fortunate to have a reduction in the number of patients we are holding in our Emergency Departments waiting on inpatient beds,” Carter said. “As of today there are a total of 55 COVID+ patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Sixteen of these patients are in the ICU which has 26 total patients today. Twelve of the ICU COVID+ patients are on ventilators. We only have one patient that is fully vaccinated and that patient is not in the ICU.”
The CDC has recommended the individuals who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completing their first and second doses of the vaccine include people age 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care facilities or people age 50-64 year with underlying medical conditions.
Third doses of the vaccine were being made available Wednesday and today between 1 and 5 p.m. at Texas A&M University Commerce Smith Hall, 2201 Highway 24, Commerce.
“Hunt Regional is also working with CareVide in Greenville to coordinate a vaccine clinic for those who fit this criteria,” Carter said.
Carter also wanted to clarify a comment he made last week concerning information on oxygen supply levels.
“There is no issue with the oxygen supply for inpatient and emergency department use in Greenville,” Carter said. “We were having issues with storage capacity at our Emergency Medical Center in Quinlan only and that is being resolved.”
He also mentioned the pace of those seeking COVID-19 testing
also show signs of declining.
“On Monday, Sept. 13, Hunt Regional performed 483 tests,” Carter said. “On Monday, Sept. 20, there were 350 tests performed and yesterday, Monday, Sept. 27, 248 tests were performed. And, only 37 of those patients, or about 15%, tested positive for COVID. A meeting to discuss a possible time-line to reopen Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center in Commerce will be held early next week – if these downward trends continue.”
