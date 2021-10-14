Local hospital officials are urging anyone wanting the COVID-19 vaccine to take advantage of a daily clinic currently underway in Greenville.
Hunt Regional Healthcare will no longer be conducting testing for the virus at the Greenville facility and are hopeful the COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Hunt County, as additional state-supported staffing will be ending soon.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter said Tuesday that the hospital district was encouraging anyone eligible for the COVID vaccine to take advantage of opportunities available during the next three weeks.
“CareVide will be administering first, second, and third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” Carter said. “The vaccine clinic will be held at 501 Air Park Ave in Greenville. This facility was previously Omnisys.”
Appointments can be scheduled online at https://calendly.com/carevide/pfizercovidvaccines
Carter said there were 170 patients at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville Tuesday.
“This is an increase of nine patients from last Friday’s report,” he said. “Thankfully the COVID+ numbers continue to decline with 39 total COVID+ patients. We have 25 patients in the ICU – another increase from 18 reported last Friday. Twelve of the ICU patients are COVID+ and four of the COVID+ patients are on ventilators. There are two COVID+ patients fully vaccinated.”
Carter said requests for COVID testing also continue to decline, adding Hunt Regional will be closing the COVID testing tent, outside the Greenville ER, beginning Wednesday.
“Those seeking COVID testing will be directed to Lab Solutions in the Greenville Physicians Building,” Carter said. “Lab Solutions has the ability to provide drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
Carter also provided an update on the staffing at the hospital.
“Our staffing is consistent at this time and adequate to care for the increased number of inpatients being treated at Hunt Regional Medical Center,” he said. “We have consistently maintained 10 patients in our ‘overflow’ telemetry unit, which is housed in our PostAnesthesia Care area. In addition we have many of our ICU patient rooms with double occupancy and we often must use patient beds in our Cath Lab to treat ICU patients. We are hoping these numbers will begin to decrease over the next 10 days to two weeks so we will be prepared when state and agency nurses demobilize.”
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 274 deaths attributed to COVID-19, one more than on Saturday and a dozen more than on Oct. 7. The county has recorded 93 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Tuesday afternoon
The state agency indicated there were 263 active cases in the county, 27 less than Friday.
