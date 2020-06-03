After Commerce area community input via teleconferencing during the May 26 meeting of the Hunt Memorial Hospital District board of directors, the board decided to convene a task force to study the issue before deciding on the services provided at Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce.
The board also requested an equivalent study be conducted on the Quinlan facility.
Richard Carter, Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO, said the board and administration are actively looking for ways to serve these communities in a financially viable way.
“Closing either facility was not and is not a consideration, but there will be discussion on potentially transforming the services from a full-time emergency room to a 10-12 hour per day urgent care center in Commerce,” said Carter.
Key factors driving this consideration include the substantial economic requirements of a 24/7 emergency room and the low patient volumes requiring this level of care at the Commerce facility. The operation of the Commerce ER has led to an annual loss of 2.1 million dollars. This loss is before the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic which has inflated the loss to an estimated 3.5 million dollars this year.
Another central factor in the decision-making process is the type of patient currently utilizing the facility in Commerce. Of patients seeking care at the Commerce ER, 70 percent qualify as minor care and could be treated more appropriately in an urgent care center. The remaining 30 percent, or six to eight patients daily, fall in the emergency category. The 70 percent of patients that need only minor care are required to pay for services based on an emergency room scale — about four times that of an urgent care center. Quinlan has a higher ratio of emergency category patients.
At the request of the hospital district board of directors, over the next two to three months, Hunt Regional will be researching how best to serve the citizens of the Commerce and Quinlan areas through two separate task forces. The purpose of these task forces will be to evaluate operational activities at the emergency centers in Commerce and Quinlan. Primary goals of the task forces will be to investigate legitimate funding options and gather input from Hunt County residents.
When asked how the financial loss at the Commerce facility could be overcome, Carter said Hunt Regional’s decision is dependent on the desire of Commerce citizens and Hunt County residents to preserve, utilize, and maintain either an emergency or urgent care facility.
“Potential considerations for making up the deficit may include local and surrounding area education of facility services, alternate staffing models, increasing taxes to subsidize the operations, and/or applying operational funds from Hunt Regional Medical Center,” said Carter.
“Providing care to citizens in Commerce, Quinlan and surrounding areas is a priority. This is a difficult scenario with several different solutions. We are committed to finding a resolution that works for our patients. Taskforce members have not yet been identified, but if you are called upon to serve, we hope you will participate,” he said.
Taskforce findings will be presented to the board for a final decision. The decision could be made at the September meeting of the Hunt Memorial Hospital District board of directors.
The Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Centers in Commerce and Quinlan opened in 2015 after Hunt County voters approved a $12.3 million bond during the November 2013 election.
