State health officials continue to indicate a rising total of those who have died in Hunt County from COVID-19.
The Hunt Regional Healthcare Center is offering area residents a chance to sign up online to learn of the next vaccination event.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported that the Hunt County Health Department listed 35 new cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total cases to 4,722 as of Friday, an increase of 279 cases in one week.
All of the newest patients were reported to be isolating at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 report, which would detail the number of recovered patients and the total number of patients still hospitalized, had not been released as of press time.
The numbers of deaths from the virus in Hunt County, reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, remain much higher than the statistics released by county officials.
As of Friday afternoon, the state showed 112 COVID-19 fatalities of Hunt County residents, an increase of 18 deaths in the past week.
While the state uses a different system to calculate the deaths than does the county, the number of death certificates filed with the county clerk’s office (including deaths of non-county residents) was reported at 100 and the number of county-citizen deaths the County Health Department has been able to independently confirm was at 54 as of Friday.
Hunt Regional Healthcare held a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, during which 270 pre-registered patients received doses.
The hospital is accepting contact information for future COVID vaccine events. Individuals can submit their email using the following form: https://forms.gle/wZLLWVgTDPgVqSE5A and will be sent an email when an event is available with instructions on how to schedule a time for the vaccine.
For those without internet access, phone calls will be accepted beginning this week. Calls will only be taken Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. at 903-408-1060.
Vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed or planned at multiple offices in Greenville and Hunt County. Updates on the status of the availability of the vaccines and to whom it will be offered can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y2pgf5od.
