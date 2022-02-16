As Hunt County approaches its third year of dealing with COVID-19, hospital officials are again taking a breather, as the rate of new cases has continued to decline during February.
However, the number of deaths attributed to the virus have been rising during the month.
Hunt County officials began precautions for the arrival of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), referred to as COVID-19, in late February 2020.
No confirmed cases had been reported in the county by that point, but multiple agencies had begun coordinating information about the issue.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration concerning the pandemic on March 14, 2020.
Hunt County reported its first confirmed case of a patient with the COVID-19 virus on March 24, 2020.
Late last week, Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles said the agency has much to be thankful for.
“The winter storm last week was short-lived, our staff met the challenges of both dealing with bad roads and an increased patient load, and we experienced a continuing decline in COVID positive patients,” Boles said. “With the marked improvement in numbers this past week this will be the final COVID Surge Update for now.”
On Feb. 2, Hunt Regional Healthcare had a total volume of 160 patients, with 45 of those COVID positive. One week later, the total had dipped to 154 patients with 31 of those COVID positive.
“Those seeking COVID testing and those testing positive have also reduced significantly with a 9% positivity rate on Feb. 8,” Boles said, adding the Intensive Care Unit and the agency’s three emergency departments continue to be busy.
“Yesterday there were 23 patients in the ICU with eight of these COVID positive and two on ventilators,” Boles said during the Feb. 10 update. “There were a total of 156 patients seen on Feb. 8. Our highest emergency patient volume was 249 on Jan. 5 – the start of this surge. If a new surge develops we will reactivate this communication.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting that as of Sunday afternoon, there had been 11,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hunt County, an increase of 242 cases since Feb. 4.
Hunt County had recorded a total of 343 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday, 12 more than on Feb. 4 and 20 more since Jan. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.