The Hunt Memorial Hospital Board of Directors is scheduled to meet today, to approve the donation of additional grant funds from Hunt County officials, which are expected to help the hospital district deal with the current wave of COVID-19 cases.
Hunt County reported multiple deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the weekend.
The HMHD Board is also scheduled to approve the purchase of additional ventilators for patients who have overflowed the emergency room at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville and receive an update on the closure earlier this month of the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Homer Horton Jr. Board Room in the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. The public is invited, although the hospital district is requiring all visitors to the hospital to wear masks and undergo screenings upon entering the building.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected this morning to formally approve a portion of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help the hospital district pay additional expenses related to the pandemic. During a special session on the morning of Aug. 16, the commissioners pledged to provide $1 million dollars from the federal grant funds after hearing a request from Richard Carter, Hunt Regional CEO.
Both the county and Hunt Regional Healthcare would have to abide by ARPA regulations and the attorneys for both entities were expected to work out the agreement during the past week.
The funds are expected to assist with paying for additional nursing staff, brought in to deal with the surge of the virus, In addition to the staffing issues, Hunt Regional Healthcare has had to acquire six more ventilators at a cost of approximately $138,000.
The purchase of the ventilators are among the other action items on today’s hospital board agenda, along with the update of the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce, which has been closed since Aug. 7, as personnel from the ER were brought over to the Greenville hospital to deal with the situation.
Carter said he hopes the additional nurses will be enough to allow for the reopening of the facility by the end of the month.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update today on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals, but state officials provided a grim report of the situation during the weekend.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
