The Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors has a busy agenda ahead of it when it meets Tuesday evening, including announcing who will be the organization’s next executive officer.
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Homer Horton Jr. Board Room in the Hunt Regional Medical Center, 4215 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. The public is invited, although the hospital district is requiring all visitors to the hospital to wear masks and undergo screenings upon entering the building.
Current hospital President and CEO Richard Carter announced his retirement in June, although he indicated he would remain with the hospital until December.
Carter has led Hunt Regional Medical Center since 1996 and Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board has begun searching for Carter's replacement.
Action items for Tuesday’s agenda include the appointment of a new president and CEO. No names had been announced for the position as of Friday afternoon.
The board is also scheduled Tuesday to adopt the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the district, receive an update on the expansion of the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville and approve the replacement of a window on the sixth floor of the hospital.
