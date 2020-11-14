By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Staff
It’ll look like Christmas for a day soon inside the Jerry Morris Recreation Center at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The fifth annual Holiday Market is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. Admission is free for shoppers.
“Shoppers can expect to choose from a wide variety of items including home and holiday decor, ornaments, boutique clothing, jewelry, Scentsy, children’s gifts, candles, homemade soap, fried pies and much, much more,” said Billie Abell, administrative assistant to the dean of the College of Business at A&M-C.
Abell is a member of A&M-C’s Staff Council that has held the Holiday Market one day a year on the Commerce campus since 2016.
“Staff council wanted to do something to get both the campus and the community involved while also creating a unique way to raise funds for staff appreciation events and scholarships,” said Abell. “In the spring of 2016, the council conducted a campus-wide survey with a list of events we could try. The idea of a holiday shopping event was popular among staff members and was a top vote on the survey results.”
The first Holiday Market featured 44 vendors. Vendor participation has grown every year, topping out at 50 vendors in 2019, which, according to Abell, was the maximum capacity for the recreation center.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and space availability, we had to decrease our number of vendors this year and are no longer accepting applications,” she said.
Vendors in the past have come from Commerce, Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Leonard, Royse City and other nearby cities.
The event usually attracts about 500 shoppers though less are expected for the 2020 Market.
“We do expect a decrease in shoppers this year due to COVID but are excited to be able to host a face-to-face event during these tough times,” said Abell. “Our TAMUC staff and local community members are looking forward to this unique shopping experience.”
Safety precautions will be in place because of the pandemic:
• Masks are required to enter.
• Social distancing of six feet is encouraged.
• Max capacity will be monitored.
• Maximum of two shoppers per booth.
• Sanitizing station throughout.
• Separate entrance and exit doors.
• Directional traffic flow.
Prices of the items for sale have ranged from $5 to just over $100.
“There is something for everyone’s budget,” said Abell.
“There is a wide variety of options to suit every shopper’s personal or holiday gift-giving needs,” she said. “That is what makes this event so unique.”
One item she said she can’t pass up is Louann Huffman’s fried pies, calling them “delicious and always a crowd favorite.”
One local vendor is Katie Thomas of Kreate by Kate, who’ll be selling custom T-shirts and home decor.
“The most popular items for me right now are my bleached tees and sweatshirts,” said Thomas. “I’ll have a variety of fall and Christmas designs as well as some all-season items.
“I’ve been a part of the market for four years,” said Thomas. “This will be my fifth. My business has grown and evolved over the years so it’s hard to compare from year to year but sales have always been decent. Sometimes it’s not always the about the sales, but rather the connections you make for future custom orders.”
Thomas said she enjoys the event.
“I work at the university so it’s fun to able to showcase my items to those that I work around and with throughout the year. My side gig meets my full-time gig if you will.”
The council selected the Friday before Thanksgiving as the annual date for the market “so that our vendors and shoppers can plan from year to year,” Abell said.
“Setting the date for our annual event was tough at first because there are so many other things happening on our campus. This time of year is when most people start their holiday shopping,” she said.
Future plans for the market include opening up outside space when the weather permits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.