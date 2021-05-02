Local school children will get a chance to meet police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel Tuesday night during the annual DrugFree Greenville “Heroes Night.”
This year’s event will be a drive-through experience, scheduled from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. inside Ridgecrest Church, 6801 Wesley Street.
This “Hero Cards” feature personnel from the Greenville Police and Fire-Rescue Departments, Greenville ISD Police Department, American Medical Response, and the Air-Evac Lifeteam air ambulance service and are the centerpiece of DrugFree Greenville’s Hero Card Bingo program.
Although there will not be “Heroes Lunches” held in conjunction with the program this year, students attending Tuesday’s event will be eligible to win prizes from local merchants.
Those wanting more information can call DrugFree Greenville at 903-454-4300.
