When the U.S. Senate narrowly passed the third round of economic stimulus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the main headline was the $1,400 per person checks that many Americans would receive, but there's plenty of other things in the $1.9 trillion bill that will be felt here in Hunt County.
EDUCATION
There are three ways that the $120 billion in education spending the bill authorizes could have an immediate impact here in Hunt County. They include:
Purchasing technology, including improving connectivity, to help strengthen online learning if needed. In 2020, as the pandemic gripped the nation, school districts had to make a rapid shift toward online learning and many did not have the resources available to make the switch quickly.
Putting a plan in place for summer learning because of concerns in gaps that are developing due to protracted online learning, or even disruptions due to COVID-19. Just a reminder, Texas has seen nearly 200,000 students and school staff miss time during the 2020-21 school year due to testing positive for COVID-19 — that doesn't even reflect students and staff who missed because of exposure. The funding element here aims to provide supplemental summer or after-school programs, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months and addressing the needs of low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.
For many school districts, a major capital improvement is upgrading heating and air conditioning units. Factor in not only the cost of those units but also equipping them with state-of-the-art filtration systems and the bill gets big fast. Studies have already shown that COVID-19 is passed an aerosol and that it's particularly dangerous in poorly ventilated spaces. In turn, the government wants to replace and upgrade these units to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities, including mechanical and nonmechanical heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, filtering, purification and other air cleaning, fans, control systems, and window and door repair and replacement.
STABILIZING CHILD CARE
When COVID-19 bore down on the nation, many child care providers had to close, which left a real problem for essential workers. In addition, keeping those child care providers safe — many of who are small private operations — made it difficult to stay open. The act intends to provide grants to child care providers that would ensure their continuous operation. There are two key parts of this:
- The child care center can't cut the salaries or benefits for its employees. From the bill: Will not take any action that reduces the weekly amount of the employee's compensation below the weekly amount of full compensation, or that reduces the employee’s rate of compensation below the rate of full compensation, including the involuntary furloughing of any employee employed on the date of submission of the application for the subgrant.
- The child care provider also has to work with families who may be behind on their payments due to coronavirus-related issues. The bill says the provider will provide relief from co-payments and tuition payments for the families enrolled in the provider’s program, to the extent possible, and prioritize such relief for families struggling to make either type of payment
STRENGTHENING WIC
For many mothers who plan on breastfeeding their children, the federal government's WIC program has been hugely beneficial. In addition, it also provides basic nutrition for those families. As a result, the bill will provide an additional $35 to those who receive the benefit to purchase milk, juices or other approved food items.
AID TO COUNTIES AND CITIES
This provision was one that was vehemently opposed by Republicans in the Senate and the House, who didn't think that the local governments should be bailed out.
"I look at the bill, and I say if all that is true to deal with an immediate crisis, why are we giving money to states and local governments that have actually seen their revenues go up?" asked Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). "Why? There is no crisis."
Kennedy is right that many local governments, including the city of Greenville, weathered the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic better than others. However, the bill provides the following:
Cover costs incurred as a result of such emergency.
Replace revenue that was lost, delayed, or decreased (as determined based on revenue projections for the metropolitan city, nonentitlement unit of local government, or county as of January 27, 2020) as a result of such emergency.
Address the negative economic impacts of such emergency.
HELPING OLDER AMERICANS
For many older people, the last year has been one of isolation and loneliness due to concerns over coronavirus, which has been particularly cruel to those over the age of 65. In Texas, 73% of the state's more than 44,000 deaths have been those over the age of 65. For those over the age of 80, who account for an estimated 2.3% of the state's cases, the death toll has been catastrophic with 34% of all Texas COVID-19 deaths in the age group.
This $1.4 billion part of the bill plans to make investments in technological equipment and solutions or other strategies aimed at alleviating negative health effects of social isolation due to long-term stay-at-home recommendations for older individuals for the duration of the COVID—19 public health emergency. How that may be achieved isn't exactly clear, but it could be improved internet connectivity and possibly investment in devices for video conferencing.
RENTAL ASSISTANCE
The original plan to provide a break in rent to the millions who were suddenly left jobless from the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic expired earlier this year. The bill's aim is to extend those benefits through a $20 billion emergency rental grant assistance program.
