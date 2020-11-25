Individuals and organizations are again being recruited to assist the Herald-Banner in providing food for needy families in the community through the 17th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive with Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH.
This year’s event is starting today and continues through Dec. 18 and organizers said the need for assistance is greater than ever.
“We’re seeing about 100 new families a month, in the last month especially,” said FISH Executive Director Wally Jeffers, who added the demand has been increasing as more families are affected as a result of the economic downtown because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.
“These are people who are suddenly finding themselves in need and are struggling at the moment,” Jeffers said.
Fortunately, FISH is one of several area agencies that have stepped up to provide donations of food staples and more at multiple drive-through events in recent months.
But Jeffers said the need is still there.
“Dry goods, cereals, peanut butter and jelly, canned meats are all very much appreciated,” Jeffers said.
Donations of money or food will be accepted in the foyer at the Herald-Banner office, at 2305 King St., or the FISH office at 2805 King St., during regular business hours.
“The food drive is something we at the Herald-Banner look forward to every year,” Herald-Banner Publisher Lisa Chappell said. “This year is a bit different because of the coronavirus situation, but we know people are more in need than ever before. We know the Greenville and Hunt County community will step up like they always do and provide the help that is needed.”
While direct donations of food are always welcome, cash donations go farther because FISH can buy about “three nutritious meals” – or eight pounds of food – for every dollar through its partnership with the North Texas Food Bank.
Jeffers also suggested purchasing gift cards for donations to FISh from the local Brookshire’s or Super 1 Foods grocery stores.
“But any donations are appreciated,” he said.
The 16th annual Cares and Shares Food Drive in 2019 raised enough funds to allow FISH to buy 115,085 pounds of food, which was more than the newspaper’s hoped-for amount of 110,000 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.