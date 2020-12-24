The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop a long line of people from receiving a special Christmas blessing from the Spirit of Giving Hunt County.
The Hunt County Fairgrounds was the scene for the Spirit of Giving again this year, but instead of an army of volunteers meeting with hundreds of those seeking assistance, the event was switched to a drive-through giveaway program.
Gates to the Fairgrounds opened at 8:30 a.m. and within minutes there were dozens of vehicles waiting their turn.
While in previous years the Spirit of Giving has provided everything from clothes to furniture to food, Chuck Francey, who has helped organize the local event since its inception, explained the types of items given away was also trimmed this time.
“We’re just giving toys this year, that’s all we’re doing,” Francey said.
As such, the process went surprisingly smooth.
As the vehicles lined up alongside the livestock barn and down to the carnival area, volunteers would approach the drivers, find out many children they have with them and their ages, write the information down on a standard sheet of paper and put it in their windshield, then called out the results to the next group of helpers.
“Boy, age 2, and girl age 4,” came one call. Moments later, an assistant would run into the warehouse of toys stashed inside one of the exhibit buildings and return with a pack of age-appropriate toys.
Spirit of Giving Hunt County, a 501(c)(3) organization, is based on a ministry that began in 2007 by Mike Woods of Paris. The Hunt County event was originally a benefit held in partnership with the Greenville Lions Club but was on its own for the fourth consecutive year.
