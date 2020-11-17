The state district courts in Hunt County are expected to have one of their busiest dockets of the year Thursday, with hearings set in more than a dozen major cases.
Four of the hearings involve updates to separate alleged murders, a former teacher with the Quinlan Independent School District intending to plead guilty to an indictment alleging he had an improper relationship with a student, and a Greenville man scheduled to plead guilty to a reported aggravated assault in Caddo Mills during the summer.
• A bond hearing is scheduled for Shaun Lucas, the former Wolfe City Police Department officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Price in Wolfe City. Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Price during an altercation on the night of Oct. 3. Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remained in custody Tuesday at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder. He had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond.
• Brooke Ashley Craig has been charged with capital murder involving the shooting death of a Greenville boy. Craig, 29, also faces lesser included counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7.Trial was expected to start in September but was postponed because of COVID-19.
A review of the case is scheduled for Thursday. Craig, of Garland, remains in the Hunt County Detention Center on $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10.
• An announcement hearing is scheduled Thursday for a Caddo Mills man charged with murder in connection with a stabbing death in Greenville in January.
Robert Paul Nichlson, 43, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April involving the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. He has pleaded not guilty.
A trial date has not yet been set in the case
Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville.
• An announcement hearing is scheduled Thursday for a local man charged with murder involving the alleged strangulation death of his estranged wife in February 2019. Matthew Kenton Pride has pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride. The indictment filed in April 2019 by a Hunt County grand jury alleged Pride caused the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride “by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride, by applying pressure to Nicole Pride’s throat or neck.”
The defendant remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.
He was found inside Kennedy-Pride’s Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019.
• Arthur V, Galope Jr., 43, of Quinlan, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in January on one count of improper relationship between educator and student and had pleaded not guilty. Records with the 196th District Court indicate he has since agreed to enter an open plea of guilty to the indictment during a hearing scheduled Thursday. An open plea means no plea bargain agreement has been arranged in the case and that Galope is subject to the full range of punishment.
Galope was arrested on the charge in March 2019 and was released on $150,000 bond.
• Marquis Darnell Taylor of Greenville was one of two people arrested by the Caddo Mills Police Department in July on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Taylor was indicted by the grand jury on the charge in September. He was indicted on the charge by the Hunt County grand jury in September and is scheduled to plead guilty to the charge Thursday. The indictment against Taylor indicated the offense for which he is charged occurred on July 7. Taylor was also charged when arrested with a separate count of assault causes bodily injury-family violence. Taylor remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Tuesday, being held on $125,000 bond on the aggravated assault count and with no bond on the family violence charge.
