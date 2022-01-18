Hunt County has recorded additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, as the numbers of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to surge across the region.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) indicated Hunt County had recorded a total of 322 deaths attributed to COVID-19, three more than on Jan. 7.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday and the latest report did not include statistics regarding the number of active cases in the county. Hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 3,965 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 1,219 cases since Jan. 7, which accounted for 32.44% of the 12,220 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.
Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Lee Boles said Friday the highest level reported in the region since the beginning of the pandemic was 27.75% on Jan. 11, 2021.
“In Hunt County the percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID is 26.14%,” Boles said. “The highest percentage in the 19-county region is Navarro County with 56.25%. Rockwall County has 30.53%, Dallas County has 22.62% and Collin County has 23.65%.”
Hunt Regional Healthcare is presenting COVID testing at Lab Solutions, 4501 Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. Those needing to schedule can access https://calendly.com/huntregional/greenville-lab-solutions-covid-testing A list of area COVID testing locations is also available at huntregional.org.
A COVID-19 vaccine event is continuing in Hunt County via a collaboration between Carevide and community partners at 4311 Wesley Street Suite B (inside Carevide Women's Center). All brands are available and boosters for those who are eligible. Appointments are available and walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit https://bit.ly/2ZB0lBL
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5-11 are not currently available at the event.
