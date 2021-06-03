Fewer patients are in North Texas hospitals suffering from COVID-19, although Hunt County has recorded another death attributed to the virus.The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2 percent of their patient populations were due to COVID-19 as of Monday, compared to 2.7 percent one week earlier.
Meanwhile, two additional deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Hunt County during the past week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Hunt County had 5,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 22 more than had been reported May 21, with 891 probable cases, 12 more than on May 21.
The state agency reported the county had 6,062 estimated recoveries of the virus, 55 more than May 21.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus in Hunt County was reported to be 173 Wednesday, one more than on May 21.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 34.69% of the Hunt County population 12 years and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, with 28.87% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency said 64.62% of the population 65 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and with 57.75% being fully vaccinated.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Hunt County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
Multiple other locations in Greenville and Hunt County have doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, with a list online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
