Hunt County health officials are preparing to combat the combination of the approaching flu season and the ramifications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“People need to stay safe this holiday season,” said Richard Hill, Director of the Hunt County Health Department. “You can’t take too many precautions.”
Hill said there is a growing concern about the threats of families and friends gathering in the coming week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hill said he believes the health risks may be too great to suggest following the tradition.
“Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like that is going to work out for us this year,” he said.
Hunt County added another 13 COVID-19 cases overnight.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Thursday morning that an initial investigation by the Hunt County Health Department determined the latest cases included eight from the Greenville ZIP codes, two from Campbell and one each from Celeste, Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported to be resting at home.
Hunt County was reported to have had 2,568 total cases Thursday, an increase of 262 cases during the past week. Statistics indicating the number of recoveries and that number of patients hospitalized had not been released as of press time Thursday.
Hill said people need to take steps to avoid catching the flu at the same time they are trying to avoid catching COVID-19.
“The same precautions also work for the flu,” Hill said. “People need to use continual hand washing, wear masks, avoid large crowds of unknown people and avoid close contact with people.”
