2-1-1, a statewide health and human services call line, is now on hand 24-7 to answer many of the public’s coronavirus-related questions.
In a recent video posted by Texas 9-1-1 Communications Coordinator Amelia Mueller, she explained that several people have been calling 9-1-1 for information about COVID-19, but that 9-1-1 should still only be used in emergency, life-threatening situations.
She then continued to explain that 2-1-1 is an available resource where people from anywhere within Texas can receive assistance with finding childcare services or filing for unemployment, finding food or essential items like toilet paper or disinfectant wipes, or to get up-to-date information on coronavirus.
2-1-1 is a collaboration between North Texas Area United Way and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those who have a need to call from outside of Texas or who encounter technical difficulties dialing 2-1-1, an alternate phone number for non-emergency health and services information is 877-541-7905
