A former Hunt County resident recently found a unique way to ask, “Hay, will you marry me?”
On Aug. 28, Campbell native William Garrett, 38, currently residing in Frisco, proposed to the love of his life Kara Gossen, 33, using approximately 120 round hay bales to spell out "Marry Me?" on his parents’ land in Campbell.
Campbell said that after a surprising morning of horse back riding in Southlake, the family to be drove to Commerce, where a local pilot and friend took the two and William's child Elizabeth Garrett, 10, on a journey leading above the hay.
Garrett said Kara did not “bale” on the offer and enthusiastically said yes not only to the marriage proposal but also to being Elizabeth's stepmom.
“That part asked by Elizabeth,” he said, adding that even the flight plan was in the shape of a heart as just one of the many details embedded throughout the day.
"At first, I was wondering, who would do that on your parents' land,” Gossen said. “Then it clicked and I got so excited it was all for me!"
"It was a lot of work and planning, some in almost 100 degree weather,
but I would do it again everyday to keep her happy,” Garrett said. “I love this woman so darn much!"
