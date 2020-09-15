The 2020 Halloween season is going to be quite different in downtown Greenville.
The Halloween on the Square event is not expected to take place as has been the case in previous years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a major haunted house attraction that raises money for charity has been canceled.
“We’re not going to have the traditional Halloween on the Square this year,” said city of Greenville Main Street Manager Doyle Dick. “Because of the pandemic, we’re not going to host a mass event. It just wasn’t the right thing to do yet.”
The city of Greenville, Hunt County, Drug Free Greenville and downtown merchants have traditionally sponsored the event that typically draws about 1,000 children and parents to the courthouse square.
But there is an alternative in the works for trick or treaters.
“We haven’t come up with an official name for it yet,” Dick said.
A drive-by event is scheduled between 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31 in front of the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St. Parents can bring their costumed children in their vehicles and each will receive a bag of treats.
“They will not get out of their car,” Dick said, adding Hunt County officials will also be participating.
Additional details are expected to be announced in the near future. Those wanting more information can contact the Main Street Office at 903-457-3138.
• The Haunted Landmark, presented by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club and the Greenville Rotary Post Office Foundation, will not be operating.
The popular attraction is typically held every Friday and Saturday night in October and also on Oct. 31. All profits raised from operating the attraction are put back into the community by way of the Rotary Club’s charity projects and scholarships.
But members of the Noon Rotary Club said Monday the Haunted Landmark will not take place as planned this year, because of a code enforcement issue.
“I am just devastated,” said the club’s Katy Hurry Ridge.
No additional details were immediately available.
