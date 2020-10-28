There will be plenty of opportunities, starting tonight, to go trick or treating or scare up some fun events in Greenville and across Hunt County.
Multiple local churches are hosting events this week, with many more area organizations conducting candy giveaways and other activities Saturday.
• Trick or Trunk is being held 6:15-7:15 p.m. tonight at Authentic Life Fellowship, 1914 Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville.
• Trunk or Treat is also planned between 6 and 8 p.m. tonight at Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 3939 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
• A Drive Through event is scheduled at the Church at River Oaks, 5903 Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville, between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday. The event is expected to include bags of candy, popcorn and cotton candy.
• The Commerce Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a virtual costume and pumpkin carving contest. Participants can send in a photo of their jack-o-lantern and/or costume along with a short description to john.douthit@commercetx.org or becky.pattillo@commercetx.org or by Facebook message to City of Commerce, TX Parks & Recreation. Costume entries will be divided into Babies, Under 5, Under 12, Under 18, Adult, Family/Group and Pets. Pumpkin Carving categories will include Most Creative, Scariest, Funniest and Best Overall. All photos will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Entries must be received by Thursday. Winners will be announced Friday.
• The city of Commerce is hosting the Halloween 2020 “Drive-Boo Candy Toss Friday. Families are invited to drive by city hall between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and receive a pre-packaged bag of candy from their vehicles, as long as the supply lasts. Everyone must remain in their vehicle.
• The Howl-o-ween Doggie 5K is scheduled starting Saturday at City Park, 1907 Park St., in Commerce and is being hosted by Friends of the Commerce Dog Park.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the Howl-o-ween 5k will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will include a Complementary Costume competition at the starting line. The winner of the costume contest will receive a free photoshoot session. Tickets are available at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Commerce/HowloweenDoggie5k.
• Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3507 FM 499, Greenville is presenting a free trunk or treat between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, with candy and free snow cones from Texas Snow.
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville, is hosting Treat Street between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants are invited to wear their costumes and drive through the church’s parking lot for the event.
• The Love and Integrity Funeral-Cremation Services, 4900 King St. in Greenville, is presenting a drive-thru All Saints Night for kids and teens between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Everyone must remain in their cars for safety.
• The inaugural Caddo Mills Fall Stroll, presented by the Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce and the Caddo Mills Volunteer Fire Department, is an all-day event planned for Saturday. The activities are scheduled at the fire department, 2206 Main St. in Caddo Mills, beginning at 8 a.m. with the 5K Costume Fun Run and the Cardio Drumming Shake It off at 10 a.m. and the opening of vendor booths at noon. Trunk or Treat is planned between 4 and 7 p.m.
• The city of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Trick or Trot 5K at the Greenville SportsPark at 7 a.m. Saturday. Participants are invited to wear their Halloween costumes for the event. Additional details are available at https://greenvilletx.fun/273/Trick-or-Trok-5k.
• A Community Fall Festival, hosted by Hunt County Kids and benefiting the Quinlan Split Shots Fishing Team, is scheduled between 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Quinlan Sports Association, 2084 E. Quinlan Pkwy. The day will include activities including corn hole games, a bounce house, a pumpkin patch, a tractor show and games and food.
• The Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Saturday in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St. City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists as a way of offering an alternative to Halloween on the Square.
• The Tawakoni Community Trunk or Treat event is scheduled at 5 p.m. Saturday at the West Tawakoni City Park. Volunteers assisting with the providing of candy are asked to arrive at 4:30 p.m.
• The First Baptist Church in Celeste is hosting a drive-through curbside candy give-away from 6-7 p.m. Saturday at the church gym/Celeste Fire Station.
• The Hallow Creek Acres haunted trail is scheduled 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at 2297 Northshore Road in Quinlan. It is the trail’s eighth year benefitting organizations including Texas Best Choices Rescue in Quinlan and No Kill Hunt County in Campbell.
