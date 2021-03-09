The two government officials representing Hunt County in Austin provided an update last week on the status of the current session of the Texas Legislature.
State Senator Bob Hall and State Representative Bryan Slaton were the guest speakers for Friday’s closing session of Hunt County Days.
Typically conducted in Austin when the Texas Legislature is in session, the 2021 Hunt County Days was conducted at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville.
Hall in his address noted how there was a push to have the Texas Legislature convene virtually, due to the ramifications of COVID-19, which he opposed.
“We did not change the rules for voting, you have to be there in person,” Hall said. “We’re doing the people’s work, we’re doing their work.”
Hall is a member of several committees, including Education and State Affairs.
He is part of the Health and Human Services Committee, which has been addressing the COVID-19 situation. Hall said he has been very active in promoting education about the issue and what people can do to protect themselves.
Hall said he has been working with the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons regarding the virus.
“They recognize there are existing therapeutics out there that can be used to treat the symptoms of COVID,” Hall said, also emphasizing the need for preventative and early treatment protocols. “The countries around the world that actually use these therapeutics … have a death rate of about 5 to 10 percent of what we have here in the United States.”
Slaton expressed frustration at what he said was a lack of work being accomplished by the Texas House so far.
“In fact, I hate to inform you that the Texas House us actually doing less in this session than they have done in prior sessions,” he said. “And we have so much going on, we have so many needs, so many problems.”
Slaton said lawmakers had yet to address the budget, the ramifications of last month’s winter storm and more.
One of the bills Slaton has filed is HB 2691, which would make the Public Utility Commission an elected body, rather than appointed.
“So we the people could hold them accountable at the ballot box,” Slaton said.
House Bill 2862 calls for a Texas company to finish the border wall with Mexico in Texas, and then send the bill for the cost of the project to Congress.
Slaton co-authored House Bill 1359 is seeking a referendum on Texas seceding from the United States.
“It will kick off a process where our statewide elected officials would evaluate whether we could secede,” Slaton said. Committees would take two years to make plans for currency, defense, healthcare and education and then report back to Texans on the issue. “And I think Texans should vote on it.”
The Chamber’s Hunt County Government Affairs Committee also developed position papers regarding governmental concerns with a direct impact on the future of Hunt County, which were delivered to Hall and Slaton.
