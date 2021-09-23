The state senator who represents Hunt County in Austin claims that the state’s hospitals are responsible for being overwhelmed during the current COVID-19 surge.
Senator Bob Hall of Texas Senate District 2 issued a notice Tuesday evening via email and social media, inviting his constituents to a live airing of a program concerning “Hospital Abuse of Taxpayer Funds.”
“Hospitals across Texas are leading the way to a whole new form of fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer money with their self-inflicted medical personnel shortage,” Hall said. “As summer draws to a close and the Delta variant of the COVID-19 cases, including many vaccinated, increase across the state, hospitals once again find themselves in need of additional staffing resources.”
Hall said there had been conflicting accounts of whether the state would continue to offer relief staff to local hospitals or whether local entities will be asked to help with staffing.
“This hospital medical personnel shortage, has been caused in part by hospitals demanding that all nurses and other medical professionals be vaccinated or fired,” Hall said. “Thus, many nurses and other medical personnel have chosen to quit or be fired rather than take the risk of an experimental vaccine that already has broken all records for adverse reactions and deaths. This has created a nursing shortage which, in turn, has prompted hospitals to seek financial help from the government to help pay for a problem that they themselves created and continue to exasperate.”
The Herald-Banner reached out to the administration of Hunt Regional Healthcare in response to Hall’s comments and received a reply from Vice President of Quality Emily Sundeen.
“Per Executive Order GA- 38, ‘Governmental bodies may not compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,’” Sundeen said. “As a political subdivision of the state of Texas, we cannot mandate the COVID vaccine to employees."
Last month, at the request of Hunt Regional Healthcare CEO Richard Carter, the Hunt County Commissioners Court pledged $1million of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to help the hospital district pay additional expenses related to the pandemic.
Texas Senate District 2 includes all of Hunt, Rockwall, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.
