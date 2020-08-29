We are all counting the days until our first day of school Sept. 8. Usually, teachers and principals are putting the final touches on their classrooms and lesson plans in preparation for the first day of school.
This year, COVID-19 has forced us all to do things differently. Teachers are learning how to simultaneously teach in the classroom and online, using the same lesson plans and tools. We are grateful that teachers had more time to prepare and that parents could carefully think through the best learning options for their children. We have put a series of safety precautions in place, which are detailed on our web page (see the Back to School video and general information). I want you to be assured that the health of our students, staff and families is our paramount concern. I commend our technology, nursing and teaching and learning staff for their meticulous forethought and implementation.
Amid the unavoidable stress that comes with all this, I am inspired to see that our teachers and our students and families have not lost their love for teaching and learning.
Whether in person or online, nothing can replace a great classroom teacher. And we are blessed to have so many talented teachers here in Greenville ISD. They are experienced, with an average tenure of 11 years, and many have qualifications and training that go above and beyond the state average. They are committed to their craft and to lifelong learning, as evidenced by the many hours they spent studying and practicing new virtual learning tools.
Our GISD family embraces a culture of kindness and respect, and we understand the importance of relationship building. We want to be sure to stay connected with our students and families, both in person and on online, and to work with them to achieve the right balance.
Any student who enrolls in Greenville ISD — even if they opt to start the school year entirely through online learning — will be able to participate in GISD athletics, fine arts and other extracurricular activities. Even students learning virtually can take advantage of many of career technical education (CTE) offerings, including robotics, culinary arts, business, fashion design and auto tech. That also means access to counselors on every campus who provide health services, socio-emotional support and academic guidance for students, as well as social workers who provide community services for families.
Students will also be able to take advantage of the district’s Forever A Lion partnership with Texas A&M Commerce. The higher education pathway program includes admission and tuition benefits for eligible Greenville ISD students. It also introduces them to the college experience early, allowing them to establish excellent study habits and find the right balance between academics and life on campus.
We will keep our eye on the mission of designing “Lessons for Wherever Life Leads.” This pandemic will not stop us. We all know there will be hurdles. We have prepared for every scenario, and we may have new challenges arise. Educators are amazing problem-solvers, and Greenville ISD is a learning institution with a history dating back more than 100 years. With that rich history comes wisdom. We are proud to welcome back our students and families this year, and we will get through this period the way we’ve gotten through everything else. Together.
Dr. Demetrus Liggins is the superintendent of Greenville ISD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.