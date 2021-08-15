This year’s theme in Greenville ISD is TEAMGISD.
That’s because everything we do, we do together. Our team is made up of all our students, families, employees and community members.
Any year, the start of school requires a tremendous amount of preparation. This year, it was more challenging than ever. As I’ve visited with our New Lions and our returning employees, I have been filled with their energy and inspiration. So much of that comes from our supportive community, and on behalf of all of us in GISD, I want to express our appreciation to every one of you.
As we gathered with our New Lions for orientation, I shared the story about the Marigold Effect. Marigolds are not only vibrant, beautiful flowers; they are also strong protectors for other plants.
Likewise, it is important that we surround ourselves with good people who are positive and help us thrive. Even more important, we believe it is essential to be the marigolds for our students. We are here to stick close to them, to encourage them to grow and to keep them safe.
We cannot wait to greet our students and families on Monday, Aug. 16 for the first day of school!
We are returning to 100% in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year, as required by the State of Texas. We are all so grateful to be back together as a school family. Remember, face masks are optional.
Parents often ask what they can do to get their children off to a smooth start. Please visit the parent section of our website (www.greenvilleisd.com) to see our Back-to-School FAQ. Here are some great tips:
1. Start a morning schedule: Getting up at the regular morning time and running through the routine to get ready will help make the first day of school a great success.
2. Eat a healthy breakfast and lunch: Your child can enjoy both breakfast and lunch for free on campus. Parents may also pack lunches. Nutritious food will fuel their brains for learning.
3. Set out clothes the night before: This habit saves valuable time in the morning. Picking out a favorite outfit for Day 1 will start off the school year right!
In the days or weeks before school starts, plan and make your lunches for the next day together each night. Even though school isn’t in session yet, you can help your kids get used to packing a lunch by having it labeled and ready to go each morning.
4. Make dedicated device-free time: Carving out time for learning during after-school hours is a good habit to form now. Putting away devices, turning off the TV and reading and just spending together will help prepare for school.
7. Play board or word games: Playing games together is a great way to keep sharp and practice good sportsmanship.
8. Stick to a bedtime routine: It’s time to return to school year bedtimes so everyone gets plenty of sleep.
Here’s to a great school year!
Boothe is the interim superintendent for the GISD
