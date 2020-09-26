“Real talk” is a cornerstone in our school district culture.
That means we are committed to honest, straight-forward communication, even when the news is not good news.
We are in our third week of school, and already, COVID-19 levels have shut one entire campus (Bowie Elementary) and have resulted in dozens of students and staff members being quarantined on other campuses. We have discontinued bus service until Oct. 8 due to a number of positive COVID-19 employees in our Transportation Department.
It’s getting real. We all know real people – students, staff members and their families – whose lives are being upended.
This week, I visited every campus (with COVID protocols in place) for what I call THE talks. The acronym stands for Transparent, Honest Exchanges. We’ve had THE talks for a couple of years now, but this time, they took on a more urgent tone. I fielded dozens of questions and noted many smart ideas and solutions shared by our teachers and other employees. We are compiling the feedback and will follow up with potential solutions to address concerns. Three themes emerged:
• Juggling multiple platforms in addition to managing in-person instruction is very challenging: Even veteran and tech-proficient teachers who are leading synchronous classrooms (some students at home and others in person) are feeling torn between addressing the needs of at-home students and in-person students. Add parents with questions to the mix, and you have teachers who are being pulled in many directions.
• Technology issues: Most of our teachers and students are working on GISD-provided Chromebooks, which are frequently not robust enough to handle the demands placed on them by the software, and they crash and have to be restarted. Often, what is assumed to be an internet issue is actually a hardware issue. We are searching for enough robust laptops to replace the teacher Chromebooks, which should go a long way toward solving the problem.
Of course, technology is in high demand right now, so deliveries are delayed. We have not received the hot spots that we were expecting from the State. The latest estimate is that they will arrive sometime between November and February.
Our webcams are also on back order, although they were promised much sooner. This poses a problem for many of our hybrid and at-home learners. We are considering putting mobile hot spots in place and have applied for a grant that could fund internet service during this school year for some families who do not have reliable internet at home.
We’ve been working on technology issues and providing training for staff for several months, and we’ve all learned a lot. Although we’ve made real progress, our teachers have very high standards, and we are not where we all want to be yet.
In the meantime, our teachers have taken on an additional role as real-time technology trouble-shooters trying to keep everyone’s devices and connections running smoothly. With sufficient time, funding and experience, we have confidence this will be resolved. Our teachers expressed how much they appreciate our students and parents for their support, patience and grace.
A tremendous debt of gratitude is owed to Mayor David Dreiling, Greenville City Council members and City Manager Summer Spurlock for allocating approximately $75,000 in CARES Act Relief and funding to GISD to help with technology and families’ internet needs.
• Time demands: Our teachers have created lesson plans in a whole new way, posting lessons on Seesaw, Google Classroom, and other platforms. Even the most tech-adept teachers are finding that the development and posting process is very time- and work-intensive. They have reinvented their delivery methods in just a few short months, and there are no words to adequately express my admiration and appreciation for them. They are pushing themselves harder than they ever have before, and their grit and determination stems from their desire to provide excellent instruction to their students.
Three weeks in, I can tell you, it’s not easy, but we are making it work. In addition to the expanded demands on teachers and on the educational system, there are new demands on students and families, as well. Our students, even those who are on campus, are adapting to a whole new way of learning. Their parents and families are making sacrifices by doubling as their learning partners and by staying home to support them and keep them safe.
Excellence in teaching and learning is always our mission, and that will never change. It truly takes a village to make this work, and that’s what I’m seeing in action today.
I want you to know that we remain committed to making decisions with everyone’s best interest and health in mind. We will continue to engage in real talk with our employees and our community.
On behalf of our teachers and others, I want you to know that the expressions of support and kindness that we have received from so many feeds our optimism and resolve.
So, thank you. It is an honor to serve our students and this fine community.
Demetrus Liggins, Ph.D., is superintendent of Greenville ISD schools.
